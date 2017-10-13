News headlines about LRR Energy (NYSE:LRE) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LRR Energy earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.5312407817621 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-lrr-energy-lre-stock-price.html.

LRR Energy Company Profile

LRR Energy, L.P. (LRR Energy) operates, acquires, exploits and develops producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s properties consist of onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its oil and natural gas properties include the Permian Basin region in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and East Texas, and the Gulf Coast region in Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for LRR Energy LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRR Energy LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.