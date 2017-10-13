Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Share Price

News coverage about Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity National Information Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.2228176869849 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE FIS) opened at 94.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.43. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $94.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

In related news, Director Stephan A. James sold 18,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,655,691.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,896,842.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anthony M. Jabbour sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $9,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 282,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,109,156.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,549 shares of company stock worth $47,224,679. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

