Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Community West Bancshares (CWBC) Share Price

Media stories about Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community West Bancshares earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.943660372203 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Community West Bancshares (CWBC) remained flat at $10.40 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,497 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Community West Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 15.37%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 880,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,157. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom Dobyns bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,936 shares of company stock worth $30,200 and have sold 78,441 shares worth $803,697. Corporate insiders own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company provides full-service banking through its subsidiary, Community West Bank, N.A. (the Bank). Through the Bank, the Company provides a range of financial products and services to customers, including lending and deposit products. The Company focuses on professionals, small to mid-sized businesses and individual households.

