Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact RPM International (RPM) Stock Price

Press coverage about RPM International (NYSE:RPM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RPM International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 48.1139565857736 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RPM International in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Wellington Shields upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) opened at 51.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. RPM International has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.55.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post $2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $549,958.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,249.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

