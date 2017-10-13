Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Shiloh Industries (SHLO) Stock Price

News coverage about Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Shiloh Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8656553635601 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Shiloh Industries (SHLO) opened at 10.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $240.25 million, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 2.15. Shiloh Industries has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $256.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.40 million. Shiloh Industries had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries will post $0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Shiloh Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Shiloh Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Shiloh Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mtd Holdings Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $3,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,654,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc is a supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets. The Company operates through Automotive and Commercial Vehicles segment. The Company offers portfolio of lightweighting solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high strength steel alloys.

