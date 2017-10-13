Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Share Price

Press coverage about Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mirati Therapeutics earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.1531622036394 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $5.00 price objective on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other news, SVP Jamie Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companys clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors.

