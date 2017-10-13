Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Community Bankers Trust Corp. (ESXB) Share Price

Press coverage about Community Bankers Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:ESXB) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Community Bankers Trust Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7049142292374 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Community Bankers Trust Corp. (NASDAQ ESXB) traded up 0.54% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 2,478 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.94 million and a P/E ratio of 19.79. Community Bankers Trust Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

Get Community Bankers Trust Corp. alerts:

Community Bankers Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:ESXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Community Bankers Trust Corp. had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bankers Trust Corp. will post $0.50 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESXB shares. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Community Bankers Trust Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-community-bankers-trust-corp-esxb-share-price.html.

About Community Bankers Trust Corp.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in a general commercial banking business and provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses, including individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services and safe deposit box facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.