Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Share Price

Media headlines about Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clearside Biomedical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.8215572465177 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLSD shares. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical Inc. alerts:

Shares of Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) traded up 1.19% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,380 shares. The stock’s market cap is $193.82 million. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $24.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.13). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 27,225.52% and a negative return on equity of 65.78%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post ($2.10) EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,100 shares of company stock worth $50,170 and have sold 135,600 shares worth $1,088,794. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Share Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-clearside-biomedical-clsd-share-price.html.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. The Company’s product candidates focus on diseases affecting the retina, which is the tissue that lines the inside of the eye and is primarily responsible for vision, and the choroid, which is the layer adjacent to the retina that supplies the retina with blood, oxygen and nourishment.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.