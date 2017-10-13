Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sun Life Financial (SLF) Stock Price

Press coverage about Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sun Life Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4286760915176 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Sun Life Financial (SLF) opened at 39.47 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post $3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback 11,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.3439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sun-life-financial-slf-stock-price.html.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.