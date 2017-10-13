Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Limbach Holdings (LMB) Stock Price

Media headlines about Limbach Holdings (NYSE:LMB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Limbach Holdings earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.6914165643558 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Limbach Holdings (LMB) traded down 0.516% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.679. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares. Limbach Holdings has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The firm’s market capitalization is $101.96 million.

Limbach Holdings (NYSE:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings will post $0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on Limbach Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

