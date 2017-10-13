Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Danaos Corporation (DAC) Share Price

Media stories about Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Danaos Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 44.8959947171393 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.01 million. Danaos Corporation had a positive return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 92.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Danaos Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Danaos Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaos Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Danaos Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Danaos Corporation Company Profile

Danaos Corporation is a holding company and an international owner of containerships, chartering its vessels to a range of liner companies. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels. The Company conducts its operations through the vessel owning companies, whose principal activity is the ownership and operation of containerships that are under the management of a related party of the company.

