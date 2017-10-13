Headlines about CompX International (NYSE:CIX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CompX International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1387284846419 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CompX International (NYSE CIX) remained flat at $14.10 on Friday. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.21 million and a PE ratio of 14.30. CompX International has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $16.70.

Get CompX International Inc. alerts:

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. CompX International had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CompX International will post $1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of CompX International in a research note on Sunday, September 17th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CompX International (CIX) Share Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-compx-international-cix-share-price.html.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc is a manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare and other industries, and stainless steel exhaust systems, gauges and throttle controls for the recreational marine industry.

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.