Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Share Price

Press coverage about Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chembio Diagnostics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 48.7012381923685 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) traded up 0.80% during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. 4,550 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock’s market capitalization is $77.55 million.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc (Chembio), and its subsidiary, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc, develop, manufacture, market and license rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests (POCTs) that detect infectious diseases. The Company’s products available are rapid tests for the detection of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) 1/2 antibodies, and a multiplex rapid test for the detection of HIV and Syphilis antibodies.

