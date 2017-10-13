Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bay Bancorp (BYBK) Share Price

News headlines about Bay Bancorp (NASDAQ:BYBK) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bay Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.7386048681171 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Bay Bancorp (NASDAQ:BYBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Bay Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 9.57%.

Bay Bancorp Company Profile

Bay Bancorp, Inc, formerly Carrollton Bancorp, is a savings and loan holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Bay Bank, FSB (the Bank). It operates in the Community Banking segment. The Bank serves local consumers, small and medium size businesses, professionals and other customers by offering a range of financial products and services, including online and mobile banking, commercial banking, cash management, mortgage lending and retail banking.

