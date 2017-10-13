Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Planet Payment (PLPM) Stock Price

News articles about Planet Payment (NASDAQ:PLPM) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Planet Payment earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.9052433651569 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Payment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Planet Payment in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Planet Payment (NASDAQ PLPM) remained flat at $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783 shares. Planet Payment has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $210.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Planet Payment (NASDAQ:PLPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Planet Payment had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Planet Payment will post $0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Payment

Planet Payment, Inc is a provider of international payment and transaction processing and multi-currency processing services. The Company operates through two segments: multi-currency processing services and payment processing services. Its multi-currency processing services segment includes Pay In Your Currency, Multi-Currency Pricing and Dynamic Currency Conversion at automated teller machines, enable merchants to offer customized pricing in multiple currencies.

