Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sunshine Bancorp (SBCP) Stock Price

Media headlines about Sunshine Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBCP) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sunshine Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.282707923597 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Sunshine Bancorp (NASDAQ SBCP) traded up 0.85% on Friday, reaching $23.79. 3,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sunshine Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.56 million, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.41.

Sunshine Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sunshine Bancorp had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunshine Bancorp will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunshine Bancorp Company Profile

Sunshine Bancorp, Inc (Sunshine Bancorp) is a savings and loan holding company for Sunshine Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federal stock savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public in its market area and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and to a lesser extent, multi-family real estate, land and construction and consumer loans.

