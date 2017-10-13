Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Share Price

News coverage about Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.5463054287906 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLMT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) opened at 8.15 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $625.34 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.58. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. had a negative return on equity of 48.17% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. news, CFO David West Griffin purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $31,964.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,116.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,805 shares of company stock valued at $183,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) Share Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-calumet-specialty-products-partners-l-p-clmt-share-price.html.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: specialty products, fuel products and oilfield services. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.