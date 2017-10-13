Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ConforMIS (CFMS) Stock Price

Press coverage about ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ConforMIS earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.6137132804231 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ConforMIS (CFMS) traded down 1.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 31,051 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. ConforMIS has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company’s market cap is $162.31 million.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 72.87% and a negative return on equity of 66.61%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. ConforMIS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ConforMIS will post ($1.30) EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFMS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of ConforMIS from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

ConforMIS Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company uses its iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants, which are individually sized and shaped, to fit each patient’s anatomy. The Company’s iFit technology platform is applicable to various joints.

