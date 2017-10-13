Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Share Price

News coverage about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CECO Environmental Corp. earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.5088044217751 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have commented on CECE. William Blair cut CECO Environmental Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut CECO Environmental Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised CECO Environmental Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.51 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). CECO Environmental Corp. had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CECO Environmental Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.86%.

In related news, Director Jason Dezwirek purchased 25,000 shares of CECO Environmental Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,410,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,255,178.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 6,800 shares of CECO Environmental Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $49,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,146 shares in the company, valued at $191,127.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. is a provider of engineered technologies to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industrial segments. The Company is focused on engineering, designing, building and installing systems that capture, clean and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that controls emissions from such facilities, and fluid handling and filtration systems.

