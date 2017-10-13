Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wowo Limited (JMU) Share Price

Media coverage about Wowo Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wowo Limited earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 45.2569739078485 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Wowo Limited (JMU) traded down 1.84% on Friday, reaching $1.20. 24,173 shares of the company traded hands. Wowo Limited has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $98.40 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

Wowo Limited (NASDAQ:JMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million for the quarter. Wowo Limited had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%.

Wowo Limited Company Profile

JMU Limited, formerly Wowo Limited, operates a business-to-business (B2B) online e-commerce platform that provides integrated services to suppliers and customers in the catering industry. The Company promotes the use of its platform for small- and medium-sized restaurants and restaurant chains in China.

