Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PPL Corporation (PPL) Stock Price

News stories about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. PPL Corporation earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7527760698085 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. PPL Corporation had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 15.96%. PPL Corporation’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. PPL Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PPL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PPL Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of PPL Corporation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of PPL Corporation in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PPL Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.35.

In other PPL Corporation news, VP Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $112,912.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Sorgi sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at $3,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $1,855,864 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corporation Company Profile

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

