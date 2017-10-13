Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Palatin Technologies (PTN) Stock Price

News headlines about Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Palatin Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.7751990985051 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

PTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Its programs are based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems.

