Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Share Price

News articles about Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northrim BanCorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.96610297748 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) opened at 35.60 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $246.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post $2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. The Community Banking segment operates approximately 10 branches throughout Alaska.

