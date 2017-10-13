Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Manitex International (MNTX) Share Price

News coverage about Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Manitex International earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.3283309263588 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.35 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc is a provider of engineered specialty lifting and loading products. The Company operates in three business segments: the Lifting Equipment segment, the A.S.V., LLC (ASV) segment and the Equipment Distribution segment. Through its Lifting Equipment segment, the Company designs, manufactures and distributes a diverse group of products that serve various functions and are used in a range of industries.

