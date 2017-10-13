Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in a research report report published on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Johnson Rice restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) opened at 16.305 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 million and a PE ratio of 56.615. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 349.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post $0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and provides its mobile proppant management systems that unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. The Company offers its services to oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, as well as oilfield service companies.

