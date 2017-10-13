Snap Inc. (SNAP) Upgraded to Hold at Vetr Inc.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $16.13 price objective on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.12.

Snap (NYSE SNAP) opened at 16.55 on Friday. Snap has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36. The company’s market capitalization is $19.81 billion.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 153.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post ($0.64) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy Sehn sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,204,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,552,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 195,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,438,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,882,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,528,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,133,598 shares of company stock worth $29,704,362 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. WFG Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 16.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc, formerly Snapchat, Inc, is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps.

