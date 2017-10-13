Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,416.00

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,416 ($18.62) and last traded at GBX 1,401 ($18.42), with a volume of 9,375,040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,359 ($17.87).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SN. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.25) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,515 ($19.92) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($18.14) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Monday, September 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,361 ($17.89) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.83) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew plc in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,289.25 ($16.95).

Get Smith & Nephew plc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

In other Smith & Nephew plc news, insider Virginia Bottomley purchased 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($18.14) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.40 ($4,046.02).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/smith-nephew-plc-sn-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-1416-00.html.

Smith & Nephew plc Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.