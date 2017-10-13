Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) Shares Bought by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 155,956.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,933 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,285,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 241,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 111,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 70,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $3,487,456.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 72,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200,724.00, for a total value of $14,537,234,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,010,118. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,632 shares. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a one year low of $39.82 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.61.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.05 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 10.78%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSD. BidaskClub cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc (SST), designs, engineers and manufactures wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, and Administrative & All Other.

