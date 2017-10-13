Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $182.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Simon Property recently announced the ground breaking of Denver Premium Outlets. The company also opened The Shops — a 500,000-square-foot upscale mixed-use development situated in Clearfork. Notably, the company has a diversified exposure to retail assets in the United States and abroad. Although, there is pressure from escalating Internet sales, the company is making concerted efforts to restructure its portfolio as well as upgrade services and amenities provided to its customers. The company has a healthy balance sheet and is taking initiatives to support omni-channel retailing. Such efforts augur well for long term growth. Further, shares of Simon Property have outperformed the industry it belongs to, over the past three months. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share remained unchanged in a month’s time.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.07.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.03. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $146,000. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills. Simon Property Group, L.P. (Operating Partnership), is the Company’s partnership subsidiary that owns all of its real estate properties and other assets.

