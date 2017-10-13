Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) Major Shareholder Marital Trust Under Article 7T Sells 31,800 Shares

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) major shareholder Marital Trust Under Article 7T sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $470,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 17.17%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 230,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 550,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 98,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (Silvercrest) is a full-service wealth management firm focused on providing financial advisory and related family office services to ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. The Company offers a suite of family office services for families seeking oversight of financial affairs.
