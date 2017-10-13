SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SilverBow Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.1468536573593 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SilverBow Resources (SBOW) opened at 22.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Several equities analysts have commented on SBOW shares. BidaskClub downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In related news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton acquired 1,106 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $25,128.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,626.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton acquired 1,043 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $25,334.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,133.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $127,120.

