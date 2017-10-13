SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SilverBow Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

In other news, CEO Sean C. Woolverton acquired 1,043 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $25,334.47. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,133.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton acquired 1,106 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $25,128.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,626.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $127,120 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

