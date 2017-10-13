Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Monday. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.23.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.92 million. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor producer to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 127,512 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,728 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $13,877,000 after purchasing an additional 54,865 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,417 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

