Signature Bank (SBNY) PT Set at $145.00 by Barclays PLC

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) received a $145.00 target price from investment analysts at Barclays PLC in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ SBNY) opened at 124.56 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $113.53 and a 52-week high of $164.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.23.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). Signature Bank had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $316.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post $7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Signature Bank by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,969,000 after purchasing an additional 713,190 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 34,799.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 480,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 479,185 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 983,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,133,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,330,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 834,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,802,000 after purchasing an additional 248,022 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

