Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank AG

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sibanye Gold Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sibanye Gold Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sibanye Gold Limited from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Gold Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.
Shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (SBGL) opened at 4.73 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.56 billion. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Gold Limited by 2,115.1% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 132,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 126,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold Limited during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sibanye Gold Limited by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Gold Limited by 306.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sibanye Gold Limited by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,002,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Gold Limited Company Profile
Sibanye Gold Limited is an independent, global precious metal mining company. The Company is engaged in producing a mix of metals that includes gold and the platinum group metals (PGMs). Its projects are grouped by two regions: the Southern Africa region and the Americas region. Its products include gold, platinum group metals and by-products.
