Short Interest in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) Increases By 172.1%

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSE:EVV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 115,911 shares, a growth of 172.1% from the September 15th total of 42,593 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,724 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (NYSE EVV) opened at 13.97 on Friday. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0806 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 45,780 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 1,310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 135,140 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 273,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its primary objective.

