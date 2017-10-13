Short Interest in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Drops By 14.3%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,773,953 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 20,744,872 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 654,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, President Brent Turner sold 206,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $10,454,913.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 81,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,263.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Grieco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,622.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,085,693 shares of company stock valued at $157,729,099 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) opened at 43.30 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 475.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

