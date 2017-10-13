Shelton Capital Management Invests $356,000 in TotalFinaElf, S.A. (TOT)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in TotalFinaElf, S.A. (NYSE:TOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,184 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalFinaElf, by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalFinaElf, by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TotalFinaElf, by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of TotalFinaElf, by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of TotalFinaElf, by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TotalFinaElf, (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.92 billion during the quarter. TotalFinaElf, had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.7416 dividend. This is a boost from TotalFinaElf,’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. TotalFinaElf,’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOT. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price objective on TotalFinaElf, and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded TotalFinaElf, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded TotalFinaElf, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded TotalFinaElf, from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of TotalFinaElf, in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Total SA (Total) is an oil and gas company. The Company has three segments: an Upstream segment, including the activities of the exploration and production of hydrocarbons, and the activities of gas and power; a Refining & Chemicals segment constituting an industrial hub consisting of the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals, and also includes the activities of oil trading and shipping, and a Marketing & Services segment, including the activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products, as well as the activity of New Energies.

