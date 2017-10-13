Shelton Capital Management Invests $336,000 in CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Stock

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 20.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 21.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 941.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $111,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Inc (CONE) opened at 62.79 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.53 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.41. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $65.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post ($0.24) EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is -541.92%.

CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.

