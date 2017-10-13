Shelton Capital Management Acquires 10,303 Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,592 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. Corporation were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Corporation by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) opened at 13.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.97. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.39 million. F.N.B. Corporation had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corporation will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. F.N.B. Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of F.N.B. Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

In other news, Director Frank C. Mencini bought 2,500 shares of F.N.B. Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $33,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,977 shares in the company, valued at $271,087.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,743. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

