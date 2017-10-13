Shaw Communications (SJR) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Shaw Communications (NYSE: SJR) is one of 45 public companies in the “Integrated Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Shaw Communications to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.8% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shaw Communications and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shaw Communications 10.01% 9.31% 3.57% Shaw Communications Competitors 0.72% -0.71% 1.42%

Risk & Volatility

Shaw Communications has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shaw Communications’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Shaw Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Shaw Communications pays out 118.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.9% and pay out 1,357.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shaw Communications and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shaw Communications 1 4 2 0 2.14 Shaw Communications Competitors 531 1528 1824 65 2.36

Shaw Communications currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.02%. As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 44.98%. Given Shaw Communications’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shaw Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shaw Communications and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Shaw Communications $4.31 billion $1.72 billion 27.55 Shaw Communications Competitors $13.52 billion $4.52 billion 5.26

Shaw Communications’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Shaw Communications. Shaw Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Shaw Communications competitors beat Shaw Communications on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc. (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers. Its Business Network Services division offers data networking, Cable telecommunications, Satellite video and fleet tracking services to businesses and public sector entities. Its Business Infrastructure Services division offers data center colocation, cloud technology and managed information technology (IT) solutions to businesses. The Company offers wireless services for voice and data communications through its Wireless division. Its wireline services offer approximately 120 high definition (HD) channels and over 10,000 on-demand, pay-per-view and subscription movie and television programming titles.

