ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ServiceMaster Global Holdings were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SERV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ServiceMaster Global Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in ServiceMaster Global Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ServiceMaster Global Holdings by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceMaster Global Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in ServiceMaster Global Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (SERV) opened at 47.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SERV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceMaster Global Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceMaster Global Holdings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC began coverage on ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rowe began coverage on ServiceMaster Global Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. ServiceMaster Global Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Gillette sold 1,142,961 shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $48,667,279.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,022 shares in the company, valued at $27,337,296.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Haynes sold 5,000 shares of ServiceMaster Global Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $229,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,176.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,225,655 shares of company stock valued at $52,344,228. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceMaster Global Holdings

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc is a provider of essential residential and commercial services. The Company operates through three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield and the Franchise Services Group. Its portfolio of brands includes Terminix, American Home Shield, ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic and AmeriSpec.

