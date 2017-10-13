Serco Group plc (SRP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. J P Morgan Chase & Co currently has a GBX 142 ($1.87) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SRP. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Serco Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc in a report on Friday, August 4th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Serco Group plc from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 123 ($1.62) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Serco Group plc in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 137.33 ($1.81).

Shares of Serco Group plc (SRP) opened at 117.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.67. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.28 billion. Serco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 104.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 151.10.

In related news, insider Ian El-Mokadem acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £58,000 ($76,255.59).

