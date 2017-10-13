SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Earns News Impact Score of 0.14

News headlines about SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ:SEMG) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SemGroup Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5929804891332 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SemGroup Corp (NASDAQ SEMG) opened at 28.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 285.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. SemGroup Corp has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEMG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of SemGroup Corp in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised SemGroup Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

SemGroup Corp Company Profile

