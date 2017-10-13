Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137,403 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Selective Insurance Group worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) traded up 1.20% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. 26,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $614.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post $3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $33,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,177 shares in the company, valued at $771,143.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $210,141. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

