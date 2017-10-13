Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ SIGI) traded up 1.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. 153,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $614.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post $3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul D. Bauer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $33,788.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,177 shares in the company, valued at $771,143.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock worth $210,141 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,444,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,296,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81,335 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,571,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,766,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,044,000 after purchasing an additional 189,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 10 insurance subsidiaries, nine of which were licensed by various state departments of insurance to write specific lines of property and casualty insurance business. The remaining subsidiary is authorized by various state insurance departments to write property and casualty insurance in the excess and surplus lines (E&S) market.

