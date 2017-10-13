Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3,615.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,518,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,530,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44,293,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,602,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,572,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,371,472,000 after purchasing an additional 790,484 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,967,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,216,000 after purchasing an additional 461,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,110,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,768 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.28%.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.56.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

