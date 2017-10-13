SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Downgraded by Barclays PLC to Underweight

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SecureWorks Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SecureWorks Corp. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) opened at 11.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company’s market cap is $964.78 million.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. SecureWorks Corp. had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 85,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 157,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Secureworks Corp. is a holding company. The Company provides intelligence-driven information security solutions. The Company is focused on protecting the Company’s clients from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable companies to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

