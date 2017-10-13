Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,416,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the previous session’s volume of 971,446 shares.The stock last traded at $61.47 and had previously closed at $57.72.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Seattle Genetics Inc. alerts:

The company’s market capitalization is $8.83 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 32.87% and a negative net margin of 47.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post ($1.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $509,299.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,929 shares of company stock worth $8,342,308. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 31.3% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,580.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $207,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6,835.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/seattle-genetics-inc-sgen-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.