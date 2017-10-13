Press coverage about SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SeaChange International earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 47.1794431626523 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get SeaChange International Inc. alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 54.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/seachange-international-seac-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-18.html.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc (SeaChange) is engaged in the delivery of multiscreen video. The Company’s products and services facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content for cable television system operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators and media companies.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.